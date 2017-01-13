Armenian PM Announces Lower Medical Fees for the Poor

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, during a press conference today in Yerevan, said the government has saved almost 4 billion AMD (US$8.247 million) by making cuts in personnel and State Non-Commercial Organizations (SNCOs).

While confirming that Armenia faces many problems, Karapetyan said their solutions would derive from a step by step approach.

The prime minister noted that state funds had been saved by consolidating overcrowded schools in the provinces.

Karapetyan said that his government has signed agreements with two new airlines to service Yerevan. No names were mentioned.

He also said that the government had drafted a new set of medical fees for the socially vulnerable.