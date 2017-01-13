Ankara to Build Walls Along Border with Armenia, Writes Turkish Newspaper

The Istanbul-based news outlet Agos reports that Ercan Baysal, a correspondent for Turkey’s Star newspaper, has written that after building a wall along the border with Syria, Ankara plans to build a series of concrete walls along Turkey’s borders with Armenia and Iran.

The Star article says that Turkey’s finance and national security ministries plan to build walls in the eastern towns of Ardahan, Kars and Igdir.

Baysal writes that Turkey’s finance ministry signed a contract with TOKİ, Turkey’s Housing Development Administration, in May 2016 to build 3-meter concrete-block walls, roads and guard monitoring posts in six of the country’s border provinces.

The mobile walls will be enclosed in barbwire, according to Star.

TOKİ President Ergün Turan says that the Syria wall will be completed by April 2017, and that work is now underway in the provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Kilis.