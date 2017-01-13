Armenian Prime Minister Tells Foreign Ambassadors April Parliamentary Elections Will be the “Most Transparent” Yet

Arguing that Armenia needed to promote a positive image to the wider world more effectively, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today visited the foreign affairs ministry and met with foreign ambassadors accredited in Armenia, as well as the heads and representatives of international institutions and organizations.

Karapetyan listed the reforms his government is undertaking to fight corruption and to foster economic development, stressing that he is open to advice, criticism and suggestions.

“It is very important that you bring our vision of Armenia’s development to the attention of the countries and institutions you represent. Our expectations of cooperation are extremely high, ranging from investors, professional culture, tourism, since we cannot develop our country without sending respective signals to the public at large and the world that we are open and waiting for them. In this regard, we look forward to your assistance,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The Armenian prime minister also told the diplomats that the upcoming April parliamentary elections would be the most transparent elections yet in Armenia.

“We expect a fundamentally new quality from these elections. We are ready to do everything so that the elections were transparent,” Karapetyan said.

