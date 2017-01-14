Armenia Seeks to Produce "Halal" Food for Export to Iran

Seeking to increase food exports to Iran, Armenian Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Emil Tarasyan today met in Yerevan with Abas Ghorbani, the economic attaché of Iran’s embassy in Armenia and discussed the possibility of opening a “Halal” food office in Armenia.

The office would certify that food produced in Armenia, if meeting various standards, could be exported to Iran as halal -permissible according to Islamic law.

Tarasyan said that such a certification office would spur domestic production for export.

“Food exported from Armenia with such certification would spur production given that it would increase the overseas market for such items. It will also help the tourist sector, because visitors to Armenia with special dietary rules will be able to frequent such eateries,” said Tarasyan.

Ghorbani said that the Iranian embassy was interested to cooperate with Armenia and would take all measures to deepen relations between Tehran and Yerevan.