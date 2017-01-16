TUMO Army: 21st Century Learning with a Buzz Cut

TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian and staff met with representatives of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia on January 16, 2017 to discuss details regarding the pilot program that will provide those serving in the Armenian military access to the TUMO educational program.

Through this program, soldiers will gain skills in fields such as computer programming, robotics, digital graphics and digital music composition by attending TUMO centers twice a week over the course of 18 months while stationed in Army bases.

Several points were discussed during today’s meeting including the details of turning this program into a reality as well as the launch date, which will be February 20. The pilot program will last eight months and will be available to those soldiers stationed at bases in close proximity to TUMO centers. The program is designed to accommodate the different educational levels and future career goals of soldiers, and is expected to expand over the coming years to include all soldiers enlisted in Armenia’s two-year compulsory service.

Serving in the army often represents an interruption of young men’s educational trajectories at the end of high school, prior to university enrollment and the start of new careers. However, the conditions in a military base also create a unique learning opportunity, with a culture of dedicated service coupled with the absence of distractions. The goal of TUMO's flexible and results-oriented program is to complement the knowledge gained through formal education. By offering intensive lessons that foster creativity and develop mastery in technology, we hope to augment the potential of young Armenians not only during their military service, but also after de-enlistment. The TUMO program will help reveal the hidden potential in young Armenians who may not otherwise have opportunities to study and explore their interests outside of the formal education system.

"We are very happy to be able to extend advanced learning opportunities to these young men,” said TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian. “Soldiers who were TUMO students before being drafted will be able to continue their studies even while they are serving on the front lines. But more importantly, all those draftees who did not have access to a TUMO center when studying in school will now be able to gain 21st century skills and discover new horizons for personal development and growth. I am sure many of them will find new inspiration for their education and careers as they prepare to return to civilian life."