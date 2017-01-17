Armenian Prime Minister Discusses Expanded Cooperation with ERBD Official

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today met with EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) Board of Directors Dutch team leader Frans Weekers, requesting EBRD cooperation in several government projects designed to stimulate the business environment in the provinces of Armenia.

Karapetyan said the projects would be in collaboration with the private sector and that the ERBD could serve as a useful tool in this regard.

“Given the vast experience accumulated by the EBRD in working with investors, Karapetyan suggested considering the possibility of cooperation in the frame of the Government Strategic Initiatives Center and the upcoming Investment Fund,” the government communiqué reads.

Weekers welcomed the suggestion of establishing a center for strategic initiatives and an investment fund, expressing the ERBD’s willingness to cooperate in the areas mentioned by Karapetyan.