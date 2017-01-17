Gagik Tsarukyan Announces His Return to Politics; Says He’ll Bear the Burden Like a Cross”

Saying that he’s never sought political office for fame and fortune, Gagik Tsarukyan today released a video announcing his return to politics after being forced to step down as the president of the Prosperous Armenia Party from pressure exerted by President Serzh Sargsyan in 2015.

Claiming that he stepped down in order to avert bloodshed, the millionaire MP said that no political leader or force came to the fore to take his place to voice the just demands of the Armenian people as required.

Tsarukyan said that he would never had decided to return to active political life if he was convinced that Armenia was on the correct path of economic development and providing a better standard of living for the people.

Tsarukyan noted the large exodus of people from Armenia and the country’s weak economy, growing poverty and high levels of unemployment as factors impelling him to reenter politics.

The businessman said that, in response to a demand from the people, he will be forging a political alliance that will participate in the April parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Tsarukyan said the elections will be crucial for the country and that he bear this burden like a cross, until the end.