Wednesday, 18 January

Former Prosecutor General of Armenia Appointed Presidential Advisor



Former Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan has been appointed an advisor to President Serzh Sargsyan.

Kostanyan served as prosecutor general from 2013 to 2016. Before that, he was the country’s military prosecutor.


