Wednesday, 18 January

Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Forces



Azerbaijani military forces shot and killed Artsakh Defense Army soldier Andranik Mousinyan today while serving at a southern outpost, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry says it has launched an investigation.


