Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Forces

Azerbaijani military forces shot and killed Artsakh Defense Army soldier Andranik Mousinyan today while serving at a southern outpost, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.
The ministry says it has launched an investigation.
