Thursday, 19 January

Armenia, UAE, to Launch Visa Free Travel



Armenia has backed a plan to eliminate visas for citizens of the UAE travelling to Armenia and vice-versa.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said visa free travel would promote tourism and deeper links between the two countries. 


