Armenia, UAE, to Launch Visa Free Travel

Armenia has backed a plan to eliminate visas for citizens of the UAE travelling to Armenia and vice-versa.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said visa free travel would promote tourism and deeper links between the two countries.
Armenia has backed a plan to eliminate visas for citizens of the UAE travelling to Armenia and vice-versa.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said visa free travel would promote tourism and deeper links between the two countries.
Commented
Read
01.13.2017
Viewed 5063 times Armenian PM Announces Lower Medical Fees for the Poor
01.13.2017
Viewed 3474 times Azerbaijan Violates Ceasefire 40 Times, Says NKR Ministry
01.14.2017
Viewed 3142 times Weightlifter, Son of Armenian Ambassador to Georgia, Hit with Doping Charge: Disqualified from London 2012 Olympics
01.14.2017
Viewed 3112 times Armenia Seeks to Produce "Halal" Food for Export to Iran
01.17.2017
Viewed 2859 times California Bar Alleges Husband and Wife Lawyers ‘Misappropriated’ $355,000 in Armenian Genocide Survivor Insurance Settlements for Personal Benefit: Couple Denies Charges
01.13.2017
Viewed 2856 times Meddling in Presidential Elections: Two Cases