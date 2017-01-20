Friday, 20 January

Country politics

Armenia Creates Working Group to Review Complaints of Election Violations



Armenia’s Prosecutor General has issued a directive to create a working group that will scrutinize media reports and citizen complaints regarding alleged electoral violations during the campaign for the parliamentary election slated for April 2 and on election day.

The group, according to the prosecutor general’s office, will also take steps to raise the effectiveness of monitoring of preliminary examinations of criminal cases launched on the basis of the above.

Deputy Prosecutor General Hayk Aslanyan has been picked to head the working group.


