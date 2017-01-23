OSCE to Monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact Tomorrow

On January 24, 2017, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-west of Seysulan village of the NKR Martakert region.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.