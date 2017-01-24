John Stanmeyer is to Chair the Aurora Photo Competition Jury

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is pleased to announce the jury for the Aurora Photo Competition. The professional jury chaired by American photographer John Stanmeyer will select the best photos illustrating the ideas of humanism.

“The narrative of our world is always before us. Within us. At the ground beneath our feet. It takes courage to grasp this importance. Working towards awareness, peace, takes commitment. Not in complexity, but in kindness and humility. The result, a profound impact that shepherds our collective humanity forward, towards the betterment of all. It is in this spirit, this purpose, that I am honored to be the Chairperson for this year’s Aurora Photo Competition. Please join me in helping turn, through photographic storytelling, the wheel of change,” said John Stanmeyer.

The members of the jury are photographers Anush Babajanyan and Zaven Khachikyan, art historian and curator Vigen Galstyan, composer and member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council Marine Ales and CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Arman Jilavian. The short bios of the jury members are presented below.

Aurora Photo Competition launched in December, 2016 expects to receive photos exploring the understanding of themes including humanity, hope, selflessness and a belief in a brighter future. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will award US$2,500 to the photographer of the best image. Second and third places will receive awards of US$1,500 and US$1,000 respectively. The deadline for submissions is March 20, 2017. More information about the competition is available here.

