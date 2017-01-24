Armenian Prime Minister Visits Moscow: Meets Medvedev, Seeks Russian Capital

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan touched down in Moscow yesterday on a two-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Premier Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev received his Armenian counterpart at the Gorki residence of the Head of Russian Government. The two heads of government held a private meeting, followed by an expanded one featuring official delegations in the format of a working breakfast.

Greeting Karapetyan, Medvedev said: “Dear Karen Wilhelmovich, I heartily welcome you. This is your first official visit to our country. We have special allied relations with Armenia, and there are always issues to discuss. It is important that a number of documents have been prepared in anticipation of your visit, aimed at developing our cooperation. I hope they may help build up closer economic ties and human contacts.

Karapetyan replied: “Dear Dmitry Anatolevich, first of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation to visit Moscow and the reception of our delegation. Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you on your election as Chairman of the United Russia party, wish you every success and express confidence that everything will be fine.”

Armenia’s prime minister told Medvedev about a series of reforms launched in Armenia aimed at creating a favorable environment for investors.

“In this respect, we would highly appreciate the commitment of the Russian capital. We have come along with a number of new proposals, which will allow us to diversify and expand the vectors of cooperation. I am confident, too, that we are in for a constructive conversation,” said Karapetyan.

