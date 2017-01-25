Body of Armenian Soldier Found; Gunshot Wound to Chin

The body of Shavarsh Galstyan, a private in Armenia’s army, was found early today at military base.
Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that the soldier’s body had a gunshot wound in the chin.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
The body of Shavarsh Galstyan, a private in Armenia’s army, was found early today at military base.
Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that the soldier’s body had a gunshot wound in the chin.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Commented
Read
01.20.2017
Viewed 13368 times Armenia: The Capitulation of Political Thought; The Election Campaign Circus Begins
01.23.2017
Viewed 5538 times July 16 Death of Artsakh Soldier Due to Accidental Weapon Discharge
01.20.2017
Viewed 3765 times Azerbaijan Fires Large Caliber Machine Guns Across Artsakh Border
01.19.2017
Viewed 3201 times Armenia, UAE, to Launch Visa Free Travel
01.23.2017
Viewed 3187 times OSCE to Monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact Tomorrow
01.20.2017
Viewed 3066 times Armenia Creates Working Group to Review Complaints of Election Violations