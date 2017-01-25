Wednesday, 25 January

Army

Body of Armenian Soldier Found; Gunshot Wound to Chin



The body of Shavarsh Galstyan, a private in Armenia’s army, was found early today at military base.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that the soldier’s body had a gunshot wound in the chin.

A criminal investigation has been launched.


Home page
Print  



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 