Armenian PM in Moscow: ‘Homeland and Diaspora Two Parts of One Whole’

During a speech yesterday at the Armenian Embassy in Moscow, visiting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan claimed that his government had published a 100-page summary of its activities since he took office in September 2017.

Meeting with member of the Moscow-Armenian community, Karapetyan also met with the primates of the New Nakhichevan and Russia Dioceses, Armenians engaged in business activities in Russia, political, public and cultural figures.

“I would like to be accountable before you, raise your awareness of what the Government has done in the past 4 months. You have the 100-page summary of our past activities. I think we have presented a pretty serious document. It consists of four parts. The first part features the per-sector diagnosis of problems, in the second part, we have provided information on what the problems are and what solutions have been proposed in this area and what are the measures to take. The third part summarizes what we have done during these 100 days, and the fourth part relates to the public-private partnership based on the Center of Strategic Initiatives,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Regarding relations between Armenia and the diaspora, Karapetyan cited the repatriation of Syrian Armenians who specifically went a long way toward improving the quality of restaurant services as a success story.

“We need to understand that these are two parts of one whole. I personally see a huge potential in the Diaspora’s involvement in the construction of our country. First of all, I would like to see Armenia-Diaspora relations apart from the erroneous idea that Armenia is only interested in having charity and investments from the Diasporas. We need to bring in good management practices and a culture of communication,” Karapetyan said.