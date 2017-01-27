Armenia's Prime Minister Hosts New Kuwaiti Ambassador: Discuss Economic Investment

At a meeting today with Naouf Al-Enezi, Kuwait’s newly appointed ambassador to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said his government was ready to strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the economic sector.

“In the near future, an investment fund will be created and we’d be happy to see active collaboration among investment bodies of the two countries,” Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan also suggested that the two discuss the issue of air travel between Armenia and Kuwait.

Ambassador Al-Enezi responded that he is ready to introduce Armenia’s investment package to Kuwait’s business sector, adding that Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had instructed him to take steps to develop future wide-ranging link s to Armenia.