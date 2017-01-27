Foreign Minister of Armenia had a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

On January 27 in Vienna, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, had a meeting with Sebastian Kurz, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting a number of issues of the Armenian-Austrian cooperation were discussed.

The Ministers noted, that it is symbolic that their meeting takes place on the days, when Armenia and Austria mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, and expressed satisfaction over the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in different fields.



The interlocutors touched upon the issues concerning the different dimensions of the OSCE activity.

Edward Nalbandian and Sebastian Kurz praised the activity of the OSCE Office in Yerevan.

Foreign Minister of Armenia and the OSCE CiO exchanged views on the importance of the implementation of agreements reached at Summits on Nagorno-Karabakh, held in Vienna and St. Petersburg.