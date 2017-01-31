Digital Journalism for the Caucasus: How to Promote Your Stories on Social Media

In order to maximize the impact of their stories, journalists increasingly have to promote their own work. Social media are important tools to do this. In this intensive program, offered by Interlink Academy journalists from regional media in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia learn how to develop their own social media strategy and optimize headlines, videos, photos, and text for more efficiency.

The training sessions at the Interlink Academy are highly interactive

Journalists very often produce strong stories for regional media which are relevant to people beyond their traditional audience. The challenge is to spread these strong stories and to make them available to people in other parts of the country or even abroad.

Social Media are vital tools for this. In this course, regional journalists from the Caucasus learn how to develop a social media strategy for promoting their stories and creating their own brand on social networks and beyond. The course consists of two attendance phases in Tbilisi/Georgia and an e-learning phase in between.

Skills Taught:

How to identify and find new audiences

How to identify the social media network that is best for you

How to create your own brand

How to optimize your headlines, videos, photos, and texts in regard to click and share numbers

How to develop and implement a social media strategy for your publisher/broadcaster and for yourself

Attendance and E-Learning

In-depth discussions and intensive practical exercises will guarantee that the particpants have a good command of the newly acquired skills after the course

“Digital Journalism 2017: How to Promote Your Stories on Social Media” is a blended-learning program. It consists of three stages: two intensive attendance phases, one at the start and one at the end of the course, in Tbilisi/Georgia, and one two-month-long e-learning phase in between.

During their study stay in Tbilisi, the participants will acquire new journalistic skills in a curriculum consisting of lectures, practical group work, and discussions. In addition to the continuous support through the teaching staff, the program will be complemented by virtual lectures – so-called webinars – with international internet experts.

This attendance phase is followed by an e-learning phase during which the participants will put what they have learned into practice by working on journalistic assignments and participating in webinars, while being at home in their familiar working and living environments. The e-learning phase requires an average time commitment of 5 hours per week. Even after the end of the course, Interlink Academy will remain in close contact with the participants through Alumni and mentoring services.

10 April to 14 April: Attendance phase 1 in Tbilisi (Stage 1)

17 April to 2 June: E-learning phase – Participants study and work in their home countries via Interlink’s e-learning platform (Stage 2)

5 June to 7 June: Attendance phase 2 in Tbilisi (Stage 3)

Trainers

Courses at the Interlink Academy are run by highly specialized lecturers and trainers from Germany and abroad who have considerable experience with international study groups. Great attention is paid to the journalistic expertise of lecturers as well as their experience as educators.

Who Can Participate?

Group work supports the learning process and participants are regularly asked to share their experience

The “Digital Journalism for the Caucasus” program is aimed at professional journalists from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. Preference is given to applicants from these regions.

Applicants are expected to have demonstrated their journalistic talent as member of an editorial team or as a freelancer. They should be interested in the innovative technological opportunities the Internet offers. An understanding of the role of independent media in democratic societies is a given.

Applicants must have a good command of the English language (written and spoken), as the whole program will be conducted in English. The Interlink Academy expects salaried editorial staff to be released from their duties for the duration of the attendance phases while continuing to be paid by their employer, and to receive appropriate support from them during the e-learning phase.

Applicants from Armenia and Azerbaijan must be in possession of valid international travel documents.

Costs

Participants receive a scholarship grant to cover course fees and international travel costs. During the attendance phases in Tbilisi, the participants will be housed in hotels at the expense of the Interlink Academy, and receive an adequate daily allowance for meals.

Sponsors and Partners

The program is sponsored by the Foreign Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany. Other partners are: the Georgia Association of Regional Broadcasters, the Azerbaijan Journalist’s Network, and the Investigative Journalists Network in Armenia.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted from February 4 to February 25, 2017. They must be submitted online using the electronic application form on the Interlink Academy website. Please draft the required motivational letter with care. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Application form

For any queries, please contact administration@interlink.academy.