Armenia’s government intends to spend 92 million AMD (US$190,000) on the Ari Tun program this year.

Last year, 900 Armenian children from around the world visited Armenia as part of the program started in 2009. This year, some 1,000 are expected to participate.

The children are placed with host families and then attend the Ari Tun camp where lessons in Armenian culture and history are provided.