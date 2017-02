Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire thirty times yesterday and last night, firing 440 rounds of various small arms across the border, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that Azerbaijani forces fired 25 rounds of an Istiglal-type sniper weapon along the southeastern border. The Azerbaijani manufactured rifle has an effective firing ranger of 3,000 and 4,000 meters.

The Artsakh Defense Army refrained from counterfire.