Armenian Foreign Minister Discusses EU Relations with European Commission Director General for Enlargement

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, during a meeting today in Yerevan, told visiting European Commission Director General for Enlargement Christian Danielsson that Armenia placed great importance on deepening multi-sector relations with the European Union.

Nalbandian’s ministry team and Danielsson’s delegation discussed ongoing negotiations to draft a new legal document outlining the parameters of Armenia-EU relations subsequent to Armenia joining the Russia-backed Eurasia Economic Union.

The two also discussed Armenia’s participation in various EU programs.