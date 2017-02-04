U.S. Ambassador Meets Armenian Finance Minister: Reforms Must Continue

Meeting today with Armenia’s Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan, U. S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said that the embassy valued its longstanding cooperation with the ministry and was willing to assist it in achieving reforms in the finance sector.

“We encourage the ministry to continue its efforts designed to reform the state procurement process, and support the ministry regarding solving issues preventing additional investment and working with the private sector to draft a new tax code,” said Mills.

After declaring that the ministry was determined to carry out drastic reforms to lessen corruption risks, Aramyan stressed the importance of increasing the level of communication with the public, and that it was vital to take public sentiment into account when drafting a new tax code.

Photo (from left): Minister Aramyan, Ambassador Mills