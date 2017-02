Armenia Ministry of Defense today returned the body of Chingiz Gurbanov, the Azerbaijani soldier killed on December 29 during a failed incursion attempt near the Tavoush province village of Chinari.

The ministry says that the transfer was facilitated by the International Red Cross.

Gurbanov’s body was handed over to representatives of the Azerbaijani military along the Ijevan-Gazakh portion of the border.

Three Armenian soldiers were killedduring the December 29 firefight.