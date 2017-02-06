OSCE Monitoring to be Conducted

On February 7, 2017, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the NKR Hadrut region, north of Horadiz.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain)

The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.