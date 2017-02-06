Armenia's Parliament to Discuss "Expediency" of Inviting Garo Paylan from Turkey

At today’s first spring parliamentary session, MP Zarouhie Postanjyan proposed that Armenia’s National Assembly invite Garo Paylan, an Armenian MP in the Turkish parliament, so that he could address the legislature.

“I believe that you should extend such an invitation,” Postanjyan said addressing parliament president Galoust Sahakyan. “Are you ready our colleague and compatriot to Armenia?”

Shakayan responded that the matter must be reviewed to see whether such an invitation was in the best interest of Armenia.

“It’s a good idea and acceptable to all. But, at the same time, it raises a political issue that we must discuss,” Sahakyan said.

Postanjyan argued that Paylan was being persecuted for his remarks in Turkey’s parliament and that parliamentarians in Armenia must express their solidarity with him.

Photo: Galoust Sahakyan