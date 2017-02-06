Armenia's Parliament Rejects Idea of Creating Ad-Hoc Committee to Review Sources of Income for Top Officials

By a vote of 56 to 39, Armenia’s National Assembly declined to debate a bill introduced by MP Nikol Pashinyan that would have created an ad-hoc committee to look into the sources of income and property disclosed by top government officials and their relatives.

Those who supported getting the bill to a parliamentary hearing included Prosperous Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan, Armenian National Congress MP Levon Zurabyan, and Rule of Law MP Mher Shahgeldyan.

ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan said his party followed the principle of voting in favor of all bills introduced so that they could be discussed and debated with colleagues.

MPs from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against debating the bill.

Photo: Nikol Pashinyan