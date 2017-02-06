The Aram Khachaturian International Competition is open for vocalists

The Aram Khachaturian International Competition broadens its sphere of activities: this year for the first time in its history the competition is open for vocalists. Constantine Orbelyan is appointed Chairman of the Jury.

The rules of participation of the Aram Khachaturian International Competition are already approved. Applications are submitted up to April 25. For more information about the competition please follow its official website: http://akhic.am/ .

It is noteworthy that during the first round of the competition all participants are obliged to perform pieces by Komitas.

The Aram Khachaturian International Competition is held in Yerevan from June 6 to June 14 every year starting from 2003. In 2016 it was open for conductors. Earlier it was aimed at identifying talented young musicians only in three specialties – “Piano”, “Violin” and “Cello”.

The project is being implemented thanks to joint efforts of the RA Ministry of Culture, “Aram Khachaturian-Competition” Cultural Foundation and Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory. It is held under the high patronage of the Spouse of the RA President Mrs. Rita Sargsyan.