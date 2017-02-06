Monday, 06 February

Artsakh Soldier Killed



Gor Gareginyan, an Artsakh Defense Army soldier, was killed earlier today by Azerbaijani fire, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that Gareginyan was serving at a northern defense army unit.


