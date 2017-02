In 2016, 5,949 foreign nationals were granted residency status in Armenia, this according to the National Statistical Service.

4,017 received temporary residency, 1,329 received permanent residency, and 603, special residency status.

The bulk of those receiving residency status were from Iran – 1,143, followed by India – 1,086, Russia – 945, Syria – 484, and U.S.A – 369.