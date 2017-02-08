Armenia's Finance Minister Seeks Greater Economic Ties with China

At a meeting on February 6 in Yerevan with China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, Armenia’s Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan argued that Armenia, for centuries regarded as a bridge between Asia and Europe, coupled with its economic ties to the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU and friendly relations with Iran and the Arab world, had all the attributes for greater economic cooperation with China.

In an apparent attempt to woo Chinese investment, Aramyan described Armenia as a country with a favorable climate for investment and business.

The minister said that Armenia had great potential to integrate into the global economy and that the country wants to adapt to global developments.