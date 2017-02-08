Armenia's Education Minister and Russian Ambassador Discuss Program to Spur Russian Language Development in Armenia

At a Yerevan meeting today with Ivan Volinkin, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan noted that work is underway to draft a new program designed to spur the development of foreign languages, particularly Russian, in Armenia.

Mkrtcvhyan said that the new program would clarify the issue of teaching foreign languages in Armenia’s public schools and set standards for foreign language teachers.

The two also discussed issues related to a joint competition organized by Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Science and Russia’s Science and Culture Russian Center for admission to college and post-college programs in Russian universities.

Ambassador Volinkin and Minister Mkrtchyan also discussed the future activities of the Moscow Lomonosov State University branch in Armenia.