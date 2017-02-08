Artsakh Defense Ministry Labels Baku Statement as Disinformation

The NKR Ministry of Defense has labelled a statement, circulated by the Azerbaijani defense ministry alleging that the Artsakh Defense Army launched an artillery barrage yesterday afternoon against Azerbaijani Line of Contact units in order to conceal an infiltration attempt at another border site, as disinformation.

The NKR ministry says such a statement by Baku is a lame attempt to confuse international public opinion and to justify its aggressive actions along the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border yesterday.