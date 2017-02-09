Armenian Prime Minister Warns Against Using Administrative Resources for Election Campaigning

Reports circulating in the press that various government departments and provincial authorities have been using their administrative resources to promote this or that political party in the run-up to April’s parliamentary election has angered Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

At the start of today’s cabinet session, Karapetyan is reported to have said: “We are entering the pre-election stage, all are warned that such services will not be tolerated regardless of which political party’s interests are promoted.”