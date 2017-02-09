Head of Armenia's Control Chamber Resigns; Will Join Gagik Tsarukyan's Party

Ishkhan Zakaryan, president of Armenia’s Control Chamber, says he's tendered his resignation and will join Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia Party.

Zakaryan, who’s headed the Control Chamber for the past ten years, released a statement saying that is his moral and political obligation to stand beside his friend Tsarukyan who recently returned to politics after a two-year absence.

Tsarukyan, a prominent businessman in Armenia, recently announced that he wants to form a political alliance to run candidates in the April election.

“The April parliamentary election will set the direction for our country over the next few years. I am certain that under the leadership of Tsarukyan our team will do its utmost so that each vote cast by each citizen will be counted in a free and fair election,” Zakaryan said.