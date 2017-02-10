Friday, 10 February

Society

Armenian Temporarily Bans Fowl from Poland



Armenia’s Ministry of Agriculture has temporarily blocked all imports of live fowl and fowl products from Poland in a move to avert the spread of avian influenza to Armenia.

The ban went into effect on February 9.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 