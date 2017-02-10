Armenia's Rule of Law Party to Merge with Armenian Renaissance

Armenia’s Orintats Yerkir (Rule of Law) party has announced that it will cease operations and will merge with the Haykakan Veratznound (Armenian Renaissance) party.

In a statement, Rule of Law, with five deputies in the Armenian parliament, says the merger will create a united front to contest the scheduled April 2 parliamentary election in the country.

The party says that such united efforts are the only way to overcome the challenges facing Armenia.

Founded in 1998, Rule of Law was renamed Armenian Renaissance in 2015. For all intents and purposes, the two are interchangeable. The above move officially puts an end to the Rule of Law moniker.

Photo: Artur Baghdasaryan (Leader of Armenian Renaissance)