Turkish Court Sentences 3 Armenia Citizens for February 2016 Murder of Elderly Istanbul Armenian

Three citizens of Armenia, accused of causing the death of 87-year-old Hagop Demirci, a Turkish-Armenian living in Istanbul, after they hogtied him, were sentenced to life for the February 6, 2016 murder, this according to the Sabah newspaper.

The suspects broke into the Şişli house of Demirci, a jeweler, to rob the man and his wife, who survived the attack.

In all, three women and five men, all from Armenia were arrested in connection with the attack on the elderly couple.

After beating the couple, the robbers fled with a large amount of cash and jewelry. The couple were left hogtied in their apartment.