Artur Sargsyan, arrested yesterday for not showing up after being summoned to a case hearing, has gone on hunger strike at the Convicts’ Hospital.

The news was relayed to Hetq by Artur’s brother Arsen.

Artur Sargsyan (nicknamed the bringer of bread”) was arrested last August and released in December for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group holed up in a Yerevan police station after seizing it in July.