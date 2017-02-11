Armenian Prime Minister and U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Discuss Anti-Corruption Campaign

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills discussed possible ways to fight corruption in Armenia during a meeting in Yerevan on February 10.

Karapetyan gave details of several draft laws aimed at improving the effectiveness of anticorruption actions and mechanisms, introducing new procedures, which may help reduce corruption risks in all areas.

“In terms of achieving consistency in the fight against corruption, I believe it crucial to ensure the public’s proactive civil position, provide a stronger Government-society feedback and build on constructive cooperation with partner organizations. I would like to emphasize once again that my government is open to discussion and proposals,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The discussion follows a February 6 vote by Armenia’s parliament to deny debate on a bill that would require top government officials to specify the sources of income in their annual financial disclosures.

According to a government press release, the U.S. Ambassador welcomed the Prime Minister’s public statements and actions in this regard. Noting that there is still much to be done in this field, Richard Mills said his country’s authorities ready to support the Government's anticorruption effort through their own resources.

“You may rest assured of the United States’ commitment to supporting Armenia’s anti-corruption program. We are prepared to work with all those state structures firmly determined to combat corruption,” the ambassador said.

At Richard Mills’ request, Karen Karapetyan briefed the ambassador on the goals and targets set before the independent preventive anticorruption body to be established under the Senior Officials’ Ethics Committee.