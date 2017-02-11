Sunday, 12 February

Yerevan Celebrates St. Sargis the Warrior: Now a Holiday for Lovers


A non-Armenian military general’s feast day now serves as the Armenian substitute for St. Valentine’s Day. The two saints, however, seem to have nothing in common.

A parade, led by St. Sargis on his steed, wound its way through Yerevan on February 11, ending up in the aptly named Lovers’ Park.

Saint Valentine (Italian: San Valentino), officially Saint Valentine of Terni, is a widely recognized third-century Roman saint commemorated on February 14 and since the High Middle Ages is associated with a tradition of courtly love.

Sarkis was a Greek from the area of Cappadocia on the Anatolian plain.  He was a proud, brave Christian and served as a Roman army officer during the reign of Emperor Constantine (roughly 337 A.D.).  Sarkis' valor, strength, and bravery earned him the rank of general.

Read More on St. Sargis


Society

Home page
Print    |  Հայերեն  |  На русском

Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

 
When reprinting or broadcasting any materials from HETQ.am, hyperlink is obligatory.
© 2017 Hetq online: All rights reserved.

About us

Address: 1/3, Str. Buzand, 8th floor,
Yerevan-0010, Republic of Armenia
Tel.: +374 10 563363
E-mail: info@hetq.am

  Made in: