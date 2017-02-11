Yerevan Celebrates St. Sargis the Warrior: Now a Holiday for Lovers

A non-Armenian military general’s feast day now serves as the Armenian substitute for St. Valentine’s Day. The two saints, however, seem to have nothing in common.

A parade, led by St. Sargis on his steed, wound its way through Yerevan on February 11, ending up in the aptly named Lovers’ Park.

Saint Valentine (Italian: San Valentino), officially Saint Valentine of Terni, is a widely recognized third-century Roman saint commemorated on February 14 and since the High Middle Ages is associated with a tradition of courtly love.

Sarkis was a Greek from the area of Cappadocia on the Anatolian plain. He was a proud, brave Christian and served as a Roman army officer during the reign of Emperor Constantine (roughly 337 A.D.). Sarkis' valor, strength, and bravery earned him the rank of general.

