Brother of Man Arrested for Taking Food to Sasna Dzrer Armed Group Goes Missing

Arsen Sargsyan, the brother of Artur Sargsyan, arrested last August for taking food to members of the armed Sasna Dzrer group holed up in a Yerevan police station after seizing it last July, has been reported as missing for the last two days by his mother.

She contacted Hetq saying that Arsen left the house on February 11 and hasn’t been seen since. She’s afraid that Arsen has also been arrested like his brother Artur.

Artur, had been released from pre-trial detention in December, but was arrested again on February 9 after failing to show up to a hearing on his case.

Artur, now being held at the Convicts’ Hospital, declared a hunger strike the following day. His lawyer claims they never received a summons to appear at court.

Photo: Arsen Sargsyan