Armenia's International Reserves Drop by 6%

Armenia’s international reserves stood at US$2.067 billion at the end of January 2017, a drop of $133 (6%) million from the previous month.

Armenia’s Central Bank reports that 2.066 billion is in foreign currency and .98 million in Special Drawing Rights (SDR). Armenia holds no reserves in gold.

Armenia’s gross international reserves grew drastically in December 2016, hitting $2.200 billion. This was an increase of $448 million from November.

While Armenia’s international reserves dropped in January, government debt rose $27.2 million 0.5%) to $5.969 billion.