Man Arrested After Approaching Goris Police Building with a Grenade

A resident of Goris, arrested on February 10 for approaching the own’s administrative police station while carrying a military fragment grenade, has been charged with illegal arms procurement and possession.

The man, is said to have walked up to the entrance of the building at 4:30 pm, demanding that the door be opened. He then walked away, throwing the grenade to the ground without removing the firing pin.

The Syunik branch of Armenia’s Investigative Committee says the man was taken into custody on the spot.

Police searched his home, uncovering an anti-tank mortar shell, a bayonet, some bullets and three packages containing a yellow drug-like substance.