Blast Kills Two in Kotayk Village Grocery

An explosion in a grocery store in the Kotayk village of Lernanist today killed two and injured two others, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Affairs.
No cause for the blast was given.
An explosion in a grocery store in the Kotayk village of Lernanist today killed two and injured two others, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Affairs.
No cause for the blast was given.
Commented
Read
02.10.2017
Viewed 6639 times Artur Sargsyan Declares Hunger Strike After Arrest
02.10.2017
Viewed 6040 times Armenia's Rule of Law Party to Merge with Armenian Renaissance
02.09.2017
Viewed 4923 times Armenian Prime Minister Warns Against Using Administrative Resources for Election Campaigning
02.08.2017
Viewed 4819 times Artsakh Defense Ministry Labels Baku Statement as Disinformation
02.11.2017
Viewed 4463 times Yerevan Celebrates St. Sargis the Warrior: Now a Holiday for Lovers
02.10.2017
Viewed 3956 times Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire; Fires Rocket and Grenade Launchers