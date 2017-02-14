Tuesday, 14 February

Provinces

Blast Kills Two in Kotayk Village Grocery



An explosion in a grocery store in the Kotayk village of Lernanist today killed two and injured two others, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Affairs.

No cause for the blast was given.


