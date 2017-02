Major General Morteza Mirza, deputy head of Iran’s police anti-drug department, arrived in Yerevan today, and met with Armenia’s anti-crime chief Rafayel Zakaryan.

Mirza, and his delegation discussed ways that the two countries could cooperate regarding drug smuggling taking place across the border of the two countries.

The sides noted the necessity of cooperation in this regard.

Mirza’s delegation is scheduled to meet with other police departments while in Armenia.