Prison Denies Access to Jirayr Sefilian's Lawyer

The correctional facility housing Jirayr Sefilian, who was arrested last June on illegal arms trafficking and weapons charges, yesterday denied his lawyer access to visit him, this according to Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates.

The lawyer, Moushegh Shoushanyan, in a statement, says that the Armavir Correctional Facility argued that he refused to hand over legal documents in his possession for review to ascertain if they had anything to do with the criminal case.

In a letter today to Armenia’s Ministry of Justice, the Chamber of Advocates noted that such a move by the correctional facility contradicted Armenia’s constitution and international treaties.

The Chamber said that the facility had no right to conduct a ‘fishing expedition’ for other documents in the lawyer’s possession unless all documents regarding the case are made public.