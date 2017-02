Armineh Arakelian, a founder of the Human Rights and Democracy Institute NGO, says that shots rang out yesterday as she entered the yard to house in the Moughni neighborhood of Ashtarak.

The culprit(s) fled the scene in a blue Zhiguli car.

In a Facebook post, Arakelian, who was not injured, says that her dog Fifi was hit and killed.

The police public affairs office told Hetq that an investigation is underway.