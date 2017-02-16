Thursday, 16 February

Armenia's Renaissance Party to Field 300 Candidates in Parliamentary Election



 Armenia’s Renaissance Party will field 300 candidates in the April 2 parliamentary election.

The ticket is headed by party leader Artur Baghdasaryan.

164 candidates will contest single seat mandates and 136 will run on a proportional basis.


