Tsarukyan Alliance Declares First Act in Office Will be to Remove Speed Cameras and Paid Street Parking

The Tsarukyan election alliance, named after the business tycoon Gagik Tsaukyan, has published a list of fifteen steps it will implement if it wins the upcoming parliamentary election.

Here are its top five campaign pledges:

1- To bring the average pension in line with the minimum subsistence basket. To raise pensions by 25,000 AMD and to periodically index them afterwards.

2- To set the minimum monthly salary at 80,000 as of January 1, 2018.

3- To free small and medium sized business of all taxes for the next three years.

4- To free all business with less than 30 million AMD in sales from taxes for the next five years.

5- To issue an amnesty for the 60 billion AMD in taxes and fines collected for non-payment of tax.

In addition, the alliance has announced that its first act in office will be to do away with all speed cameras and paid street parking.