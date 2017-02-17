Friday, 17 February

Tsarukyan Alliance Declares First Act in Office Will be to Remove Speed Cameras and Paid Street Parking



The Tsarukyan election alliance, named after the business tycoon Gagik Tsaukyan, has published a list of fifteen steps it will implement if it wins the upcoming parliamentary election.

Here are its top five campaign pledges:

1-    To bring the average pension in line with the minimum subsistence basket. To raise pensions by 25,000 AMD and to periodically index them afterwards.

2-    To set the minimum monthly salary at 80,000 as of January 1, 2018.

3-    To free small and medium sized business of all taxes for the next three years.

4-    To free all business with less than 30 million AMD in sales from taxes for the next five years.

5-    To issue an amnesty for the 60 billion AMD in taxes and fines collected for non-payment of tax.

In addition, the alliance has announced that its first act in office will be to do away with all speed cameras and paid street parking.


